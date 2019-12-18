Anna Hakobyan felicitates ARMENPRESS on 101st anniversary of founding

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spouse Anna Hakobyan has extended congratulations to ARMENPRESS on the occasion of the news agency’s 101st anniversary of founding.

“Dear editorial board, journalists, past and present staff of ARMENPRESS, I congratulate you on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of founding of Armenia’s first state news agency, ARMENPRESS. I wish you to continue preserving your high professionalism, have new achievements and heights in this new century,” Hakobyan said in an address.

ARMENPRESS was founded on December 18th, 1918.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan