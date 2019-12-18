Azerbaijani military targets Armenia civilian settlements in cross-border small arms shooting

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani armed forces opened a second cross-border gunfire attack in the direction of the Ijevan-Noyemberyan highway and the village of Koti in Armenia’s Tavush province around midnight December 17, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a spokesperson of the Armenian military, said in a statement.

“The actions were halted only after a responsive fire by the Armenian Armed Forces. Various caliber small arms, machine guns were used. There are no losses,” Hovhannisyan said.

A few hours before the above-mentioned incident, Azerbaijani forces had again targeted the same civilian areas in a cross-border shooting.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan