General Secretary of defense ministry of Armenia dismissed

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Garnik Hayrapetyan has been relieved from the position of general secretary of the defense ministry.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




