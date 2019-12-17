Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-12-19

YEREVAN, 17 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 December, USD exchange rate stood at 477.43 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 531.62 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.61 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 636.61 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 22511.91 drams. Silver price stood at 259.95 drams. Platinum price stood at 14321.3 drams.