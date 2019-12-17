Armenia’s state debt service being carried out with progressive rates

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired discussion today in the government relating to the finance ministry’s application on the 2020 budget allocations, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan reported that the in the passing period the optimization process continued in the ministry, number of positions declined from 556 of 2018 to 382 (31%).

Thereafter, the minister touched upon the state debt service, stating that it is being carried out with progressive rates. Armenia is a country with a low debt and it is expected that in 2020 the state debt-GDP ratio will be less than 50%.

The discussion also focused on the securities market development opportunities and upcoming actions, the reforms process in procurement system and other topics of the financial field.

