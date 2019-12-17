EU expresses appreciation for progress made by Armenia in implementing its reform agenda

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Established under the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the EU-Armenia Partnership Committee met for the second time in Brussels on 16 December 2019 and took stock of the implementation of the Agreement, the EU Delegation to Armenia told Armenpress.

The CEPA is a key tool for reforms in and the modernization of Armenia, in line with the Armenian government's ambitious, long-term strategic vision.

The EU expressed appreciation for the progress made by Armenia in implementing its reform agenda so far, notably with new judicial and anti-corruption strategies. The EU and Armenia also enjoy very good cooperation in the framework of the EU-Armenia justice policy dialogue. The EU stressed the importance of Armenia continuing on its reform path, inter alia for the protection of human rights. Reform should be in line with the core principles of the rule of law and based on inclusive dialogue and partnership with all stakeholders, including civil society. As a key reform partner for Armenia, the EU stands ready to provide further expertise and financial assistance to strengthen the government's capacity to design and deliver reforms and approximate to EU standards. This can provide concrete benefits to the citizens of both the EU and Armenia.

The Partnership Committee also looked at CEPA implementation in the fields of transport, energy and environment, giving guidance for more detailed follow-up at expert level under the EU-Armenia Energy, Transport, Environment, Climate Action and Civil Protection Subcommittee, which will meet in Yerevan in March 2020. In addition, the EU and Armenia agreed to launch in March 2020 regular expert consultations for more in-depth discussion of specific subjects in the field of climate action and environmental protection.

The EU-Armenia will continue their policy dialogue on education reform. They will pursue collaboration in the area of research under Horizon 2020 and launch consultations on Horizon Europe. Furthermore, the EU and Armenia will explore the possibilities of drafting a youth strategy and action plan.

Finally, the Partnership Committee discussed issues related to economic development, security, Eastern Partnership and regional affairs.

The meeting was co-chaired by Mr Luc Devigne, Deputy Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia at the European External Action Service, and Mr Avet Adonts, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.