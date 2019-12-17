Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 December

Armenian President receives CEO of EastWest Institute

Armenian President receives CEO of EastWest Institute

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted President and CEO of EastWest Institute (EWI) William Parker, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

At the meeting the officials touched upon the opportunities to implement programs with the Institute, exchanged views on the regional issues and developments.

EastWest Institute (EWI) is a global network of influential stakeholders committed to and engaged in building trust and preventing conflict around the world. EWI has a 39-year track record of convening dialogue and back channel diplomacy to develop sustainable solutions for today’s major political, economic and security issues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration