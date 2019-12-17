Armenian President receives CEO of EastWest Institute

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted President and CEO of EastWest Institute (EWI) William Parker, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

At the meeting the officials touched upon the opportunities to implement programs with the Institute, exchanged views on the regional issues and developments.

EastWest Institute (EWI) is a global network of influential stakeholders committed to and engaged in building trust and preventing conflict around the world. EWI has a 39-year track record of convening dialogue and back channel diplomacy to develop sustainable solutions for today’s major political, economic and security issues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan