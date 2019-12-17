Deputy PM Grigoryan receives OECD Deputy Secretary-General

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received Deputy Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Ludger Schuknecht, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Deputy PM Grigoryan highlighted the constructive cooperation with the OECD at various platforms. He introduced the ongoing and upcoming reforms of the government aimed at improving the tax administration and business climate.

The OECD Deputy Secretary-General thanked for the reception and stated that there is a successful cooperation with Armenia and the government’s actions aimed at the country’s development are obvious to the OECD.

The officials highlighted Armenia’s membership to the OECD’s BEPS (base erosion and profit shifting) inclusive platform this year. Deputy PM Grigoryan said the government has included this in the roadmap of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement as an action.

Mher Grigoryan and Ludger Schuknecht also touched upon the importance of digitization of the economy, capital market development, opportunities to raise Armenia’s investment attractiveness, etc.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan