Deputy chief of traffic police released from custody

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Deputy chief of traffic police of Armenia Artur Tonoyan has been released from custody, the Special Investigation Service told Armenpress.

Artur Tonoyan was remanded in custody on November 21 on charges of abuse of power.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




