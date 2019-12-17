Former Pakistani president Musharraf sentenced to death in absentia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. General Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan's former military leader, has been sentenced to death at a special court hearing in Islamabad, the BBC reported.

He was sentenced by a three-member court over a high treason charge pending since 2013.

Musharraf was President of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008.

He is currently in Dubai after being allowed to leave the country for medical treatment in 2016, according to the BBC.

The charge relates to Gen Musharraf's suspension of the constitution in 2007, when he imposed emergency rule in a move intended to extend his tenure.

He is the first military ruler to ever stand trial in Pakistan for overruling the constitution.

The verdict came with a 2-1 majority.