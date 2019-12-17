Customers of Ucom mobile services to choose inclusions and fee of Business Flexy tariff plan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Thanks to Ucom’s Business Flexy postpaid tariff plan, the business customers of Ucom mobile services will be able to personally choose the volume of inclusive minutes, MBs and SMSs based on their business needs, thus forming their corresponding package, Ucom told Armenpress.



The minimum monthly fee of the Business Flexy tariff plan is 1900 AMD, for which business customers will get a high-speed internet of 4 GB, 300 minutes to call all local networks, Artsakh, USA and Canada, 300 SMSs to all local networks and Artsakh, as well as the opportunity to use the uMediaroom app of Mobile TV service for free. The maximum monthly fee of the Business Flexy tariff plan will be 8400 AMD, which will get the business customer a high-speed internet of 40 GB, 3200 minutes to call all local networks, Artsakh, USA and Canada, 3200 SMSs to all local networks and Artsakh, as well as the opportunity to use the uMediaroom app of Mobile TV service for free.



After consuming the inclusions of the self-chosen tariff plan, customers will continue to make free calls within the mobile network of Ucom and will pay 3 AMD/MB to benefit from Ucom’s mobile internet, 12 AMD/min to call all local networks, Artsakh, USA and Canada and 9 AMD/SMS to send SMSs to local and Artsakh numbers. Price per SMS to international directions will be 20 AMD.



"Thanks to the Business Flexy tariff plan, our business customers will be able to personally decide upon how much internet and minutes their employees need. The internet volume of 4 GB, 7 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB and 40 GB can be combined with 300, 600, 1200, 1600 and 3200 minutes and SMSs in any manner and get what is necessary for a particular employee," said Hayk Yesayan, Co-Founder and Director General at Ucom.



Let us also note that from now on, business customers of Ucom can read the news and get familiarized with the offers related to them by liking and following the Business page of Ucom on Facebook.