LHK considers recalling sole member at Yerevan City Council

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Bright Armenia (LHK) party is considering recalling its only representative at Yerevan City Council Davit Khajakian, LHK leader Edmon Marukyan said in a statement.

He did not elaborate further.

