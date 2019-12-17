Boeing to temporarily halt 737 Max production in January

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Boeing will temporarily halt production of its troubled 737 Max airliner in January 2020, BBC reported citing a statement from the manufacturer.

Production of the jet had continued despite the model being grounded for nine months after two deadly crashes.

More than 300 people died when two 737 Max aircraft crashed in Indonesia and Ethiopia after reported problems with a new feature.

The company said in a statement that it would not lay off workers associated with the 737 Max, but the stoppage is likely to affect suppliers and the wider economy.

"Safely returning the 737 Max to service is our top priority," the aircraft manufacturer said. "We know that the process of approving the 737 Max's return to service, and of determining appropriate training requirements, must be extraordinarily thorough and robust, to ensure that our regulators, customers, and the flying public have confidence in the 737 Max updates."

The Federal Aviation Authority's analysis suggested there could be more than a dozen more crashes over the lifetime of the aircraft unless changes were made to its design.

Despite that, the 737 Max was not grounded until after the second crash in Ethiopia in March 2019.