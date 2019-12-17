Russia and Syria launch joint naval military exercises

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Russia and Syria have launched joint naval military exercises in the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian Navy said.

Russian ships, aircraft from the Hmeimim airbase, frigates and Syrian minesweepers will be engaged in the drills.

Rear Admiral Alexander Yuldashev, the commander of the military exercises, said the exercises are aimed at expanding partnership between Russian and Syrian militaries for the successful fight against illegal armed groups and international terrorism.

