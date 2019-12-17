Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 December

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-12-19

LONDON, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.23% to $1771.00, copper price up by 0.72% to $6163.00, lead price down by 1.76% to $1898.00, nickel price up by 1.98% to $14135.00, tin price up by 0.44% to $17175.00, zinc price up by 1.43% to $2266.00, molybdenum price stood at $20128.00, cobalt price stood at $35000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




