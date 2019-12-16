Armenian President visits Embassy of Kazakhstan on the occasion of Kazakhstan’s Independence Day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Independence Day.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, President Sarkissian congratulated Ambassador Timur Urazyaev, the Embassy’s staff and the friendly people of Kazakhstan, wishing them welfare and prosperity.

“Kazakhstan is a country with fantastic future and great people with huge historical heritage and rich human resources”, the President said.

President Sarkissian and Ambassador Urazyaev referred to the bilateral agenda between Armenia and Kazakhstan. The Ambassador presented Armen Sarkissian with “anthologies of Kazakh literature” recently published in Armenian.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan