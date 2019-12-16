Armenian parliamentarians visit Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The members of the “Interparliamentary Committee on Cooperation between the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic” visited Stepanakert on December 16 headed by President of the National Assembly of Armenia and Co-chair of the Committee Ararat Mirzoyan. The delegation was welcomed by President of the National Assembly of Artsakh Ashot Ghoulyan at the monument “We Are Our Mountains”.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, the delegation is in Artsakh to participate in regular session of the Committee.

