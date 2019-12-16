Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-12-19

YEREVAN, 16 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 477.43 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.28 drams to 531.62 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 7.61 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.92 drams to 636.61 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 22.20 drams to 22511.91 drams. Silver price up by 1.03 drams to 259.95 drams. Platinum price down by 171.27 drams to 14321.3 drams.