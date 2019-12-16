Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 December

Number of Armenian citizens seeking asylum in EU states decreases

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. 2670 citizens of Armenia have sought asylum in the member states of the European Union for the first time in January-September 2019, the Migration Service told Armenpress.

Compared to the same period of 2018, this figure dropped by 1100 or 29%.

The main target countries of the Armenian citizens seeking asylum are France, Germany and the Czech Republic.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




