Protection of socio-economic rights under spotlight of Armenian Ombudsman

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare, education, labor, and social protection are indispensable values for vital activities and development of a person. The rights to these values are guaranteed by the Constitution and international commitments of Armenia, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan said on Facebook posting a video dedicated to the European Social Charter.

“This video prepared by the Council of Europe and dedicated to the European Social Charter highlights the primary importance of the above-mentioned and other social rights. Protection of socio-economic rights is in the center of constant attention of the Armenian Human Rights Defender”, the Ombudsman said.




