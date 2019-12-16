Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 December

2019 winter draft begins in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. 2019 winter draft has kicked off in Armenia on December 16, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

“The recruitment process of the Armed Forces is strictly controlled by the defense ministry, the leadership of the General Staff and the law enforcement agencies”, the ministry said in a statement.

