Civil Aviation Committee chair doesn’t rule out operation of new local airline in Armenia in 2020

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. A new Armenian airline is possible to launch its operation in 2020, Chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan told reporters today, adding that one company has submitted an application, and currently the documents are being examined.

“We will see whether these documents meet the necessary requirements, and if everything goes well, we will have a local airline within the next year”, she said.

Revazyan didn’t give any other information because the specialists are examining the documents at the moment.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan