Memorial for victims of 2008 March 1 events to be erected in Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Changes were made in the 2019 budget of Yerevan according to which a decision was made to increase the targeted allocations by 3 million 950 thousand AMD.

2 million drams will be spent for constructing a memorial for the victims of the 2008 March 1 events.

In addition, the amount of subsidy provided to Yerevan’s Metro will increase by nearly 900 thousand drams.

The respective decisions were adopted today at the extraordinary session of the Yerevan City Council.

2008 March 1 events relate to the protests in downtown Yerevan which left 10 people dead.

