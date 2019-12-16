Wizz Air Hungarian low-cost airline enters into Armenia’s aviation market

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. A new low-cost airline is entering into Armenia’s aviation market.

Wizz Air budget airline will start operating flights from Yerevan in April, Andras Rado, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air budget airline told reporters in Yerevan.

“From April we will start operating flights to Vienna and Vilnius. The flights will be carried out twice a week. The ticket prices will be quite low, starting from 24.99 Euros. Those interested can already book tickets. We are very happy for being here, I hope this is the beginning of a beautiful cooperation”, he said.

The tickets will be sold online. No tickets will be available at tour agencies. Online purchase of tickets is possible via the company’s app. Andras Rado said the passenger will pay for the services he/she wants for the flight, such as food, baggage, etc.

The company representative said Wizz Air is a company of ultra-budget business model. It means that it operates with low expenditures. He informed that the company has quite new, latest aircrafts which is very important for the operation of the airline.

The airline served 235 million passengers in the past 15-16 years. Currently it owns 120 aircrafts, but plans to reach their number to 300. Andras Rado said they are considered as the greenest airline of Europe, as they reduce the damage caused to the environment every year.

General Manager of the Armenia International Airports CJSC Marcelo Wende welcomed the entry of the Wizz Air to the Armenian market, adding that this is very important.

“Wizz Air plans to operate flights at different directions in the future, and I am confident that this is good for the Armenian market. I would like to thank the Civil Aviation Committee for the active works done on this path”, Marcelo Wende said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan