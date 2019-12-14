President Sarkissian meets with Qatari Deputy PM in Doha

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Doha on a working visit, met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs of Qatar Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

At the meeting the officials discussed issues relating to the strengthening of ties and development of relations between Armenia and Qatar. They recorded that there is a great potential in a number of areas. In particular, the Armenian President and the Qatari Deputy PM touched upon the cooperation prospects in scientific-technological and educational fields, as well as the opportunities for implementing joint programs.

