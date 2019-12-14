Nearly 900 Syrian refugees returned to homeland in past few days
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 900 Syrian refugees returned to homeland from Jordan and Lebanon in the past few days, RIA Novosti reported.
The engineering divisions of the Syrian armed forces have cleared 1.8 hectares of territory from mines within a day.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
