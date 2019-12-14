Armenian President to attend Doha Forum 2019 in Qatar

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will participate in the Doha Forum 2019 at the invitation of Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Doha Forum is a global platform for dialogue, bringing together leaders in policy to build innovative and action driven networks. Established in 2000, the Doha Forum is a platform for global dialogue on critical challenges facing the world. The Doha Forum promotes the interchange of ideas, discourse, policy making, and action oriented recommendations.

The Forum is being held under the slogan “Reimagining Governance in a MultiPolar World”.

