Lawmaker sees need for defending 2018 Revolution

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia Arman Babajanyan says the 2018 Velvet Revolution created a historic opportunity to build a better country, however, the representatives of the former leadership today are trying to stop this process. The lawmaker said he is also concerned with the policy run by some representatives of the current leadership.

“The idea and necessity for unity is very clear and concrete. The Velvet Revolution in 2018 gave all of us a historic opportunity to build a better country, freer and more democratic society, to build Armenia dreamed by all of us. But this path is not easy, as it passes through many challenges. The idea of the Revolution, its irreversibility, in fact, appears under danger every day. This danger obviously comes from the representatives of the former leadership who have an agenda of a revenge, who want to stop the process of the Revolution by all means and return the previous Armenia. The Revolution blocked their opportunity to disappoint the people, rob the country, and they do everything to return these bad phenomena”, Babajanyan said at a political meeting initiated by him in Yerevan, with the participation of political, public circles and individuals who support the agenda of the Revolution.

However, the lawmaker added that the dangers of the Revolution are not only limited to the intentions of the former leadership. He says the Revolution is also endangered by some representatives of the current leadership due to their non-professionalism and incompetency. According to him, the public administration system is also a threat to the Revolution. “This means that the Revolution needs defense both from the previous leadership, and from many individuals and systems that are part of the current leadership”, he said.

Babajanyan added that their task is to neutralize the possibility of reversing the course of the Revolution.

