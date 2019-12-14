Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 December

Air temperature to rise in Armenia in coming days

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that air temperature will rise in Armenia on December 14-17 by 5-7 degrees.

The ministry told Armenpress that no precipitation is expected in the daytime of December 14, and on December 15-19 across the country.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




