Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime nearly 140 times within a week

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. During the period from December 8 to 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact nearly 140 times by firing more than 1500 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

The Defense Army forces control the situation in the frontline and continue confidently fulfilling their military tasks.

