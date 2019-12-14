LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-12-19

LONDON, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1767.00, copper price stood at $6119.00, lead price stood at $1932.00, nickel price stood at $13860.00, tin price stood at $17100.00, zinc price stood at $2234.00, molybdenum price up by 0.88% to $20128.00, cobalt price stood at $35000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.