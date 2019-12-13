Minimal pension to increase by another 10% in 2020

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Minimal pension will be increased by another 10% in 2020, ARMENPRESS reports Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan told the reporters.

“Minimal pension was increased by 40% from January 1, 2019, amounting to 25.500 AMD. Over 86 thousand people benefited from the decision. In 2020 minimal pension will increase by another 10%, Batoyan said.

