Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 December

Minimal pension to increase by another 10% in 2020

Minimal pension to increase by another 10% in 2020

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Minimal pension will be increased by another 10% in 2020, ARMENPRESS reports Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan told the reporters.

“Minimal pension was increased by 40% from January 1, 2019, amounting to 25.500 AMD. Over 86 thousand people benefited from the decision. In 2020 minimal pension will increase by another 10%, Batoyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration