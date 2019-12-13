No document under discussion in NK talks, says Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Azerbaijan aren’t discussing any document at the moment in the NK conflict settlement talks, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said at a press briefing.

“We have numerously said that at the current stage no document is under discussion,” she said, addressing Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov’s statement that the latest negotiations in Bratislava featured discussions of a so-called Lavrov Plan.

