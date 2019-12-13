Armenia is the guarantor of Artsakh's security - MFA

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is the guarantor of Artsakh’s security, and the security of Artsakh will not be compromised, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told reporters at today’s press briefing.

“Armenia’s stance on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict has been clearly presented. The base for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict is the recognition of the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination which should be exercised without limitation and contradiction. The people of Artsakh can determine any option for self-determination. The people of Artsakh have a right to keep and define their status outside of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, jurisdiction and territorial integrity. All those proposals or comments, which do not ensure the exercise of the right of the Artsakh people to self-determination, cannot be acceptable for Armenia”, she said.

Commenting on the statement of Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov according to which it’s not understandable what the concept of security is for Armenia, Anna Naghdalyan said Armenia’s position on the matter is clear.

“With its anti-Armenian policy lasting more than three decades Azerbaijan has showed that it cannot ensure the security of the people of Artsakh in any case. Armenia is the guarantor of Artsakh’s security, and the security of Artsakh will not be compromised. There cannot be a situation when the people of Artsakh are left without the security lines necessary for the defense”, the MFA spokeswoman said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan