Armenian President congratulates Turkmen counterpart on Neutrality Day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on the Day of Neutrality, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

In the letter the Armenian President said this remarkable day reflects the aspiration of the Turkmen people to establish harmonious relations with all states.

He wished his Turkmen counterpart success and good health, and peace and prosperity to the good people of Turkmenistan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan