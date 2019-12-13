PM Pashinyan receives new head of IMF Mission in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today new head of the mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Armenia Nathan Porter, the PM’s Office told Armenpress. The meeting was also attended by IMF Resident Representative for Armenia Yulia Ustyugova.

Congratulating Nathan Porter on assuming office, the Armenian PM highlighted the partnership with the IMF and the Fund’s constant assistance to the government’s economic agenda. Pashinyan touched upon the current economic situation in Armenia and stated that this year more than 7% economic growth is forecast which creates optimistic preconditions to record higher results next year and implement ambitious programs.

Nathan Porter in turn said Armenia and the IMF have formed firm, mutually beneficial partnership and he is ready to make efforts to further intensify and deepen it. Mr. Porter welcomed the Armenian government’s ongoing reforms and stated that the IMF will continue assisting the government to implement its economic development agenda.

The officials exchanged views on the partnership agenda, the joint programs, as well as the educational reforms, capacity development and future actions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan