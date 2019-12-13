YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Mass layoffs aren’t expected in the public administration system, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan told reporters, commenting on the Premier’s December 12 statement on the public administration “resisting” the revolution.

“The Prime Minister has numerously said that 95% of the public servants are from the previous [administrations], there hasn’t been any layoff, and I don’t think there are any signs of a layoff. The Prime Minister has very clearly expressed his attitude for the ongoing processes, and I believe we will all make conclusions regarding his attitude,” Karapetyan said.

