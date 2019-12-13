Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 December

Three children killed in landmine blast in Syria’s south

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Three children were killed, four others were injured in a landmine explosion in Syria’s south, not far from the border with Jordan, Syria TV reported.

The incident occurred in the border town of Nassib in Daraa countryside.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




