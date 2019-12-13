Parliament to convene extraordinary session on December 19

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia will convene an extraordinary session on December 19, at 11:00, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The session will be convened by the decision of Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan.

The MPs will debate the package of bills on making changes and amendments to the Law on Local Referendum and the Law on Local Self-Government.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan