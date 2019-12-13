Police search ex-FFA head’s house in Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Police SWAT teams and detectives of the anti-organized crime unit are conducting a search at the house of former lawmaker, former President of the Football Federation Ruben Hayrapetyan in Yerevan, police told ARMENPRESS.

Authorities said they are conducting the search as part of a criminal investigation. Several other buildings “tied to Hayrapetyan’s name” are also being searched.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan