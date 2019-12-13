Political scientist comments on US Senate passage of Armenian Genocide recognition resolution

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The adoption of the Armenian Genocide recognition resolution by the US Senate was a result of lobbyist, diplomatic efforts of many years, Political scientist Narek Minasyan told Armenpress.

“This is a key point in the long-term process of recognizing the Armenian Genocide by the US. At the same time another fact is also important that the process of this recognition was calculated right. The ongoing tension between the US and Turkey was used. This process was promoted at the right moment, at the right time”, he said.

The political scientist noted that in fact the US has entered into a pre-election stage, parties are nominating their candidates, discussing their agenda. “Given this we can definitely state that the adoption of the Genocide recognition resolutions would contribute to boosting the topic also within the internal political fight. In other words, the US presidential candidates would start paying more attention to this topic by trying to adopt a concrete position. This is important because the US President is responsible for the country’s foreign policy”, he said, adding: “After the adoption of this Resolution by the US Senate we can state in fact that the process ends in the Congress. This doesn’t, however, suppose that the Resolution should be submitted for the US President’s approval, there is no such procedure because of the resolution category. But the adoption of the Resolution is very important given the fact that no such resolution has ever been adopted by the Senate before. It’s worth noting that the Resolution was adopted unanimously. This reaffirms the position of the US political circles on the Armenian Genocide”.

Asked what developments to expect, the political scientist said this will directly impact the Turkish-US relations. This process is in fact the partial expression of the current tension between the two states. It’s expected that Turkey will also take sharp steps.

“The current problems in the Turkish-American relations are not solved yet, and perhaps this is the reason that blocking the Resolution was failed”, he said.

Minasyan said the adoption of this Resolution is a response to Turkey regarding the current problems, such as its actions in Syria, behavior with the allies, close relations with Russia, etc.

The US Senate struck a historic blow today against Turkey’s century-long obstruction of justice for the Armenian Genocide, unanimously adopting S.Res.150, an Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA)-backed measure that locks in ongoing US recognition of this crime.

The resolution, identical to a measure (H.Res.296) adopted 405 to 11 in the US House in October, officially rejects Turkey’s denials of its genocide against Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Syriacs, Arameans, Maronites, and other Christian nations. Passage of the resolution – spearheaded by Senators Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) – marks the first time that the Senate has recognized the Armenian Genocide.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan