Armenian FM congratulates Bishop Sahak Mashalian

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan sent a congratulatory message to Bishop Sahak Mashalian on the occasion of being elected Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul, wishing him good health, strength and energy in that important mission.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the foreign ministry of Armenia, in his congratulatory message the foreign minister expressed confidence that assuming the spiritual leadership, he will spare no efforts for the preservation of the religious and cultural values and the consolidation of the community.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan