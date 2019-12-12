Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces to attend CSTO Military Committee session in Russia
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan and his delegation departed for Russia to take part in the session of the CSTO Military Committee in St. Petersburg, the defense ministry told Armenpress.
