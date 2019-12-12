Sessions of EuroNest PA committees to be held in Armenia in 2020

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The sessions of the committees of EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly will be held in Armenia in 2020, Head of the Armenian delegation to the EuroNest PA Gayane Abrahamyan told reporters today, summing up the results of the session held in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

“Next year the sessions of the EuroNest PA committees will be held in Armenia. I think this is really very important because since 2015 Armenia has not hosted Eastern Partnership and European Council lawmakers representing the EuroNest platform”, the MP said, calling this a very good opportunity to get acquainted with the changes taking place in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan