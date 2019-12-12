Yerevan Mayor holds meeting with ADB Country Director for Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan met with Paolo Spantigati, Asian Development Bank’s Country Director for Armenia, and his delegation, the Yerevan City Hall told Armenpress.

The sides highly valued the cooperation between the ADB and Yerevan, highlighted the busy bilateral agenda. Touching upon the past and ongoing projects the Yerevan Mayor expressed readiness to continue the cooperation including new spheres.

The ADB Country Director said that in addition to being as a financial structure the Bank is also contributing to the development of modern urban infrastructures and is ready to be the Mayor’s partner and supporter by participating in new programs aimed at making Yerevan more comfortable for living.

Thanks to the ADB, currently new roads are being constructed in Yerevan to bypass the city center.

At the meeting the officials also outlined the new cooperation opportunities which are of technical, consulting and financial directions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan