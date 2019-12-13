ServiceTitan expands Armenia branch, plans to turn it into ideological center

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian branch of ServiceTitan, an American company providing software solutions to home and commercial service companies, is expanding. The Armenian founders of the company plan to turn this branch into an ideological center.

ServiceTitan was founded in 2007 by American-Armenian entrepreneurs Ara Mahdesyan and Vahe Kuzoyan. The idea of establishing such a company first came to Vahe. His father worked as a plumber, had a company. In order to simplify his father’s work, business management Vahe was thinking of offering software solutions. Not finding a satisfactory solution in the market Vahe decided to create it on his own. The meeting with Ara put a beginning for a joint work and they started their activity. Facing many difficulties they, however, managed to develop and propose a software solution to the market that helps home services and construction companies. Vach Hovsepyan, chief responsible for international operations and strategy, said they offer a solution that enables to ensure the concrete process from the beginning to the end.

“It enables to follow the work, control sales and keep contacts with the customers. Thanks to one of the proposed solutions the employee has an opportunity to get information about the customer, his/her identity, residence, etc, from the very beginning of the call. This allows to avoid additional questions during the talk and serve them very quickly”, Vach Hovsepyan told Armenpress. According to another solution, the customer, before calling a plumber, gets information about the latter, his work experience and works done so far. Moreover, the customer can also follow where the plumber is.

The company is moving on with progressive rates, the proposed software solutions are currently sold in the US, Canada, but later there are plans to enter other markets as well. ServiceTitan has two offices in the United States, there is office in Russia’s Yekaterinburg city, in Armenia, the company has partners in Canada. A total of 800 are employed at the company.

“The idea of opening a branch in Armenia has long existed, since 2015, we even implemented several small projects. But the real work started after the revolution. We got inspired after the meeting with the representatives of the government – Tigran Avinyan [deputy prime minister], Hakob Arshakyan [minister]. In 2018 we made a decision to implement our idea to open an office in Armenia and already by the end of the year the results were visible. From the very start our idea is for the Armenian branch to be a center for ideas, rather than that of fulfilling engineering tasks”, he said.

Ashot Tonoyan joined the team with the status of a General Director of the Armenia branch and gathered the best specialists of the field. The Armenia branch of the company started operation with four people, but today their number is already more than 30. The company plans to increase the number of employees in the future.

“When the company executives visited here, they were impressed on what kind of specialists they could find here. This inspired trust for them to link prospects with the Armenian branch. Today the team has expanded at various directions, there is a customer service center which directly contacts with the American customers. This is an important step because in this way our office is also communicating with the customers, understands their demands, which in its turn can lead to new ideas, in other words, we are not working isolated”, Ashot Tonoyan said. He added that there is a great potential here and they can propose solutions by understanding well the customers. The company’s Yerevan branch is developing new professions in Armenia. Ashot Tonoyan said they are going to boost the educational programs. The company has senior specialists and is going to implement deep professional courses. The number of experienced specialists in Armenia is not enough to develop quickly, as well as ensure the company’s stable growth and pace. There are good IT specialists in the labor market, but few of them meet the company’s requirements. That’s why with these deep courses they want to fill this gap, provide necessary knowledge to the youth.

“You know what attracts us here in Armenia that the business thinking of an ordinary employee is working, they are not used to just fulfilling a task, but seek to offer new ideas and solutions”, Vach Hovsepyan said.

Interview by Anna Gziryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan