President Sarkissian holds phone talk with Catholicos Aram I of Great House of Cilicia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the phone talk the Armenian President was interested in the current situation in Lebanon and the activity of Armenian church, national and educational structures in this context. Catholicos Aram I provided information about the situation in Lebanon.

President Sarkissian expressed his support to His Holiness and the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia, the Lebanese-Armenians, expressing readiness to assist in case of necessity.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan