Armenian Deputy FM participates in swearing-in ceremony of newly elected President of Argentina

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Grigor Hovhannisyan participated on December 10 in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President of Argentina Alberto Fernández. The ceremony was attended by Heads of State and Governments of different countries, as well as heads of international organizations and other high ranking officials.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, congratulating Alberto Fernández, Grigor Hovhannisyan conveyed the congratulations and warm wishes of the Armenian leadership, as well as the invitation to visit Armenia.

Edited and transnlated by Tigran Sirekanyan