Artsakh's President convenes consultation over traffic police activities

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convoked a working consultation around a number of issues on the activities of the traffic police on December 11. A special emphasis was put on the issues of traffic safety, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President's Office.

Listening to the reports delivered by the heads of the bodies in charge, the President gave concrete instructions for proper implementation of the activities. State Minister Grigory Martirosyan and other officials participated in the consultation.




