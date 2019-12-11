Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-12-19

YEREVAN, 11 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 December, USD exchange rate stood at 478.02 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.29 drams to 529.79 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.53 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.96 drams to 628.02 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 49.94 drams to 22514.37 drams. Silver price вup by 0.84 drams to 256.27 drams. Platinum price вup by 307.38 drams to 14108.47 drams.